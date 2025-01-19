US becomes major market for French wine producers
In December 2024, cognac exports from France to China fell by 75 percent.
The French Boursier.com website reported, citing official sources. Thus, the United States has become a major market for French wine producers. During the reporting period, cognac exports to the other side of the ocean increased by about 30 percent.
However, this increase should not be interpreted as an increase in alcohol consumption in the United States. It is simply that large importers are increasing their inventories due to the likely increase in customs duties.
