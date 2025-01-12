Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets German counterpart in Riyadh
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his German and British counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and David Lammy, within the framework of the Syria meeting in Riyadh, Azernews reports.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Badir Abdulati.
While details of the discussions were not disclosed, the meetings are seen as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Syria.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!