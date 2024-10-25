Volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China for 8 months of 2024 named

25 October 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

From January to August 2024, Turkmenistan's trade turnover with China reached 7,188 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, this figure decreased by 1.41 percent compared to the same period last year (7,291 million dollars).

The volume of exports from Turkmenistan to China in the specified period amounted to $6.575 million, which is 1.19 percent less year-on-year ($6.654.924 million).

At the same time, imports from China to Turkmenistan reached $612,416 in eight months. The indicator decreased slightly year-on-year - by 3.4 percent ($637,010).

In addition, only in August, the mutual trade turnover between the countries reached 956,033 US dollars.

It should be noted that Turkmen exports to China are largely based on natural gas, which is transported through pipelines. These supplies play a key role in the economic relations between the two countries, helping to strengthen trade ties and providing China with an important energy resource.

----

