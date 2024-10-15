Gas reserves in Europe's underground storage facilities have exceeded 95%

15 October 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The total extraction of gas from European underground storage facilities (UGS) in October is currently the fourth in history for this month, and the injection is at its lowest since 2011, Azernews reports.

According to data on October 13, gas injection into the UGS of the EU countries amounted to 152 million cubic meters, and the extraction of natural gas - 54 million cubic meters.

The reserves in UGS exceeded 95%, but are already significantly behind the record of 2023. Gas is traded on the stock exchange in Europe at a price of $ 440 per 1 thousand cubic meters.

Currently, Europe's UGS are filled by 95.07% (3.22 percentage points higher than the average for this date over the past five years), they contain 105.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

The weather during the current week in Central and Western Europe is expected to be slightly cooler than in the previous seven days. The share of wind generation in the EU's electricity generation increased to 19% in October.

Total shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals to the European gas transportation system in August were the lowest since October 2021, but they increased again in September. Currently, the LNG regasification capacity and its further injection into European pipelines are loaded at 36% of the maximum. The average gas purchase price in September in Europe was $ 416 per 1,000 cubic meters, and in October it was about $451.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz