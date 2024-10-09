Taylor Swift became richest female musician in world

9 October 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Popular American singer Taylor Swift has become the richest female musician in the world, Azernews reports.

According to him, Swift's fortune is about $ 1.6 billion, which is $ 500 million more than in October 2023.

The magazine writes that the singer was able to achieve such a result thanks to the success of The Era Tour (2023-2024).

According to Forbes, Rihanna is in second place after Swift with a fortune of about $ 1.4 billion, followed by Madonna ($850 million).

---

