Taylor Swift became richest female musician in world
By Alimat Aliyeva
Popular American singer Taylor Swift has become the richest female musician in the world, Azernews reports.
According to him, Swift's fortune is about $ 1.6 billion, which is $ 500 million more than in October 2023.
The magazine writes that the singer was able to achieve such a
result thanks to the success of The Era Tour (2023-2024).
According to Forbes, Rihanna is in second place after Swift with a fortune of about $ 1.4 billion, followed by Madonna ($850 million).
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz