Azernews.Az

Thursday October 3 2024

OPEC denies reports of potential oil price drop

3 October 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
OPEC denies reports of potential oil price drop
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

OPEC has rejected claims made by The Wall Street Journal that Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, warned OPEC+ members that oil prices could fall to $50 per barrel if the alliance's agreements are not adhered to, Azernews reports.

According to a statement published by OPEC on "X" (formerly Twitter), the claims are "completely unfounded." OPEC clarified that there was no video conference or call among OPEC+ members last week, as suggested by the American publication.

The organization also pointed out that the last official meeting of OPEC+ took place on September 5, prior to today's monitoring committee meeting.

"The dubious claims related to anonymous sources have no credibility and are completely fabricated," OPEC emphasized in its statement.

---

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @ykwiua

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more