Saddam Hussein's former palace in Basra turned into library

26 September 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the city of Basra in southern Iraq, the palace of deposed leader Saddam Hussein has been turned into a library of historical artifacts and books, Azernews reports.

The library, which contains a large collection of books and manuscripts about historical artifacts and archaeological sites in Iraq, also facilitates scientists' access to books, manuscripts and archaeological sources.

Mustafa al-Husseini, director of the Basra Antiquities Department, told Anadolu Agency: "The library in question is the first library not only in Basra, but also in southern Iraq, that contains resources related to historical artifacts." Husseini noted that these books include the works of foreign and Iraqi archaeologists who conducted archaeological research.

The Director of Culture of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Junaid Sorosh Wali, who visited the library, noted that the library has important works related to historical artifacts, and stated that the books in the library encourage university students to read.

Jassim Ali, the chief librarian of Basra Province, stated that the library building was one of the palaces built by Saddam Hussein before 2003, and said, "It was one of Saddam's presidential palaces, built in 1992. This building was monopolized by the old regime and was not open to people in Basra."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz