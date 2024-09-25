OPEC called abandonment of oil and gas in near future fantasy

25 September 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) considers the gradual cessation of oil consumption in the near future to be a "fantasy", Azernews reports.

OPEC Secretary General Haissam al-Qais stated in the organization's annual report that oil and gas currently account for more than half of energy carriers. According to him, this trend will continue until 2050. Haysam al-Qais stressed that the abandonment of oil and gas has nothing to do with reality.

According to the report, oil demand will reach 120.1 million barrels per day by 2025, which means an increase of 17.5 percent compared to 2023.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), at the UN climate summit held last year in the United Arab Emirates, the participating countries agreed to abandon traditional fuels in order to achieve greenhouse gas emissions neutrality by 2050.

OPEC's figures contradict the IEA's figures.

So, the head of the agency, Fatih Birol, said last week that the demand for oil has decreased. According to him, the transition to clean energy is happening faster than many people think. Experts attribute this to the growth of the electric car market and the weakening of the Chinese economy.

