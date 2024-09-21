Russia and China begin joint naval exercises

21 September 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the Far East, the "Beibu/Interaction - 2024" exercises of the Russia-China naval forces have begun, Azernews reports.

The group of combat ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy has already set sail from Vladivostok to conduct the exercises.

Participating from the Russian side will be the anti-submarine ships "Admiral Panteleyev" and "Admiral Tributs," small anti-submarine vessels "MPK-82" and "MPK-107," as well as the small missile ship "Smerch." From the Chinese side, the destroyers "Xining" and "Wuxi," the frigate "Lin Yi," and the supply ship "Taihu" will take part.

"Over the course of a week, the joint group of ships will practice defending against attacks from an imaginary enemy from the air, sea, and underwater while stationed near the coast, as well as conducting joint maneuvers and defense," the report states.

---

