World Bank extends support for hydropower energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

20 July 2024 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors sanctioned $13.6 million in extra funding to supplement the ongoing $5 million Technical Assistance for Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) Project for Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

According to the World Bank, the project aims to support the Government of Kyrgyzstan in preparing the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) project in a manner that is environmentally, technically, financially, and commercially sustainable.

The Kambarata-1 HPP Project is a transformational regional project aimed at increasing the availability of energy supply, improving the management of water and energy resources, and transitioning to clean energy in Kyrgyzstan and throughout Central Asia.

The World Bank expects it to generate an average of 5,600 gigawatt hours per year—almost half of Kyrgyzstan's current electricity generation—and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 5 million tons.

At the same time, the continuing Technical Assistance for Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) Project for Kyrgyzstan has achieved notable advancement since its approval in autumn 2023.

Meanwhile, the World Bank’s program in Kyrgyzstan currently consists of 25 projects supporting the modernization and development of various sectors, with commitments exceeding $1.2 billion.

