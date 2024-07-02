China and Kazakhstan can increase cooperation in number of areas

2 July 2024 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China and Kazakhstan can increase cooperation in energy, agriculture, investment and mining, Azernews reports.

This is stated in the article by Chinese President Xi Jinping "China and Kazakhstan: a common desire for new horizons", who will visit Kazakhstan on a state visit on July 2-4.

"The economies of China and Kazakhstan complement each other in their structure and have great prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. We will intensify the coupling of the joint implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative with the promotion of the economic course of a fair Kazakhstan, expand access for Kazakhstani goods to the giant Chinese market to share China's development opportunities. It is necessary to increase cooperation in such traditional areas as trade and economy, industry, investment, energy, mining and agriculture, the article says.

He also noted that it is necessary to increase the capacity of border crossings, contribute to improving the maintenance of China-Europe freight trains and the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) in order to improve the extensive network of transport connectivity.

It should be noted that during the visit, Xi Jinping will hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held on July 3-4 in Astana.

