Telegram to feature palm print identity verification feature

9 April 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Telegram users will be able to confirm their identity with a simple palm scan, Azernews reports, citing Russian media.

As part of this initiative, TO Society allocates 1 million Toncoin (about $6.5 million) as a reward for users who want to participate in the program.

HumanCode technology makes it easy to confirm the status of a real person using a smartphone, without the need for special equipment.

The goal of the project is to provide reliable digital identification to 500 million Telegram users over the next five years. This technology will be useful for operations related to identity verification, such as Airdrop (free transfer of cryptocurrency) or transaction analysis.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz