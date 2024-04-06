KISS band is selling its music catalog & image rights

6 April 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Azernews report

The legendary American rock band KISS, consisting of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, has signed a deal to sell the rights to a catalog of pictures and music worth more than $ 300 million, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The contract was signed with Pop House Entertainment. The Pophouse team will create virtual avatars similar to ABBA, but consisting only of KISS members. The show is scheduled to be produced in the second half of 2027.

KISS is an American rock band formed in New York City in January 1973, performing in the genres of glam rock and hard rock. The band is known for creating a unique direction of shock rock, the stage makeup of its members, as well as concert shows accompanied by various pyrotechnic effects.

