Majority of Armenian respondents consider Azerbaijan enemy state

6 April 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Some 98.5 percent of respondents in Armenia consider Azerbaijan an enemy state, Azernews reports.

This was revealed as a result of an opinion poll the US Gallup International Centre for Social Research conducted in Armenia.

In addition, 93.2 percent of respondents called Turkiye an unfriendly country.

According to the results of the survey, 29.7 percent of respondents consider Russia a friendly country. 43 percent of them consider this country a state that is not a friend of Armenia.

The respondents rated the following countries as friends of Armenia: France (78.1 percent), India (68.5 percent), Iran (57.8 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz