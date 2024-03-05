Crew Dragon spacecraft launched to ISS

5 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has launched to the International Space Station (ISS), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The broadcast is conducted on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The launch of the Falcon-9 launch vehicle with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the site of the John F. Kennedy Space Center (Florida) was carried out at 22:53 local time (07:53 Baku time). Crew Dragon is expected to dock with the space station on March 5. The launch of the spacecraft was repeatedly postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

