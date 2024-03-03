Russian FM comments on Zelensky's statements about peace plans

3 March 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to monopolize peace plans counterproductive, Azernews informs referring to Telegram channel.

"Zelensky's desire to monopolize the right to peaceful settlement plans with the support of the West is counterproductive! This is nothing more than prolonging the bloodshed," Miroshnik said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara offered Russia and Ukraine a platform for negotiations. He emphasized that Ankara supports Zelensky's 10-point peace plan.

According to the Turkish president, the participation of both sides in the negotiations is a necessary condition for the success of peace initiatives in Ukraine.

---

