Yemen’s Houthis claim to attack US ship in Red Sea

12 February 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen's Houthis claimed Monday to have attacked a US ship in the Red Sea, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Star Iris ship was targeted with “appropriate naval missiles,” resulting in direct hits.

The operation "stands as a victory for the just cause of the Palestinian people and as a response to the US-British aggression against our country," he added in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the Houthi claim.

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency earlier said that it had received a report of minor damage from a missile attack on a ship 40 nautical miles south of Al-Mukha in Yemen.

"Vessel and crew are safe. Vessel proceeding to next port of call," it added.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK’s joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz