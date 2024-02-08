Türkiye's population hits 85.4M in 2023

8 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s population grew by 92,824 from a year earlier to 85.37 million in 2023, Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency.

The male population was 42.73 million or 50.1% of the total, while women made up 49.9% or 42.64 million last year, TurkStat data showed on Monday.

The annual population growth rate dropped to 1.1 per thousand in 2023, down from 7.1 per thousand in 2022.

Istanbul was the largest city by population with 15.66 million people, falling by 252,027 people compared to the prior year.

It was followed by the capital Ankara with 5.8 million, the Aegean province of Izmir with 4.5 million, industrial province of Bursa at 3.2 million, and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 2.7 million.

TurkStat data showed that foreign population residing in Türkiye decreased by 253,293 year-on-year to 1.57 million in 2023.

The elderly population and median age rose with a fall in fertility and mortality rates compared to 2007, TurkStat stressed.

“The median age of the population in Türkiye increased to 34 in 2023 from 33.5 in 2022,” it said.

Total age dependency ratio, which indicates the total number of children and elderly people per person in working age, decreased to 46.3% last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz