Turkish FM warns of escalation amid US crackdown against Iran-backed groups

5 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned of a potential regional escalation amid ongoing airstrikes by the United States on Iran-backed groups, Azernews reports, citing TRT.

"When you play with fire, that fire can turn into a blaze at any moment, becoming uncontrollable. We are facing a risk here, and the issue of uncontrollability stands before us as a threat," Fidan said in an interview with a national television channel on Sunday.

Expressing that Türkiye is in constant talks with the US and regional partners, Fidan added: "We need to avoid the spread (of confrontation) in the region. The situation is not good. We may face a bigger spread."

Underlining that the issue of Israel's security is constantly brought up in the world's public opinion, Fidan said that Israel prioritises territorial expansion over security.

Israel will feel secure after it stops "telling lies" to the international community and gives Palestinians their own state, stressed the foreign minister.

Reminding that regional countries have repeatedly stated that they are ready to take responsibility, Fidan said: "When we brought up the two-state solution this time, the underlying factor was our proposal for a guarantor mechanism, making it distinct methodologically."

