1 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Weekly inflation in Russia amounted to 0.16% from January 23 to 29, 2024, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Inflation was 0.07% a week earlier.

Consumer prices rose by 0.62% since early January. Inflation amounted to 7.3% in annual terms as of January 29 of this year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz