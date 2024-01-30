Georgian PM announces he is leaving position

30 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday announced his exit from the position of the head of the Government, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments, Garibashvil said he was leaving after having “submitted to the public an extensive report on my three years of work” at the end of 2023.

“I started working as the head of the Government for the second term in the most difficult period, in the conditions of domestic and international political, economic and social crises”, he said in Monday’s announcement.

I served our country in good faith, uncompromisingly defended the interests of our country and citizens, I am proud of the results we achieved during this period together with the team”, the PM continued.

Garibashvili noted he had received an offer from the Political Council of the ruling Georgian Dream party to take the position of the party Chair, with the party’s congress to be held on Thursday.

One of the main factors of the strength of our political team is internal democracy, the most obvious manifestation of which is the principle of rotation. There are many successful leaders in the team and others need to be given the opportunity”, Garibashvili said.

“Now we are facing new tasks. We will elect a new Parliament in the fall, and the Georgian Dream party must prepare to win the elections convincingly in order to continue moving forward to achieve other, larger goals. Based on this political reality, I received an offer from the Political Council to take the position of the party Chair”, he noted.

Garibashvili also revealed the Council had discussed the possibility of him staying in the position until the summer and before the election campaign, but added “I chose to make this decision now”.

It is important that the next Prime Minister presents his team on time and forms a new Government. I wish success to the new Prime Minister”, Garibashvili noted.

The outgoing Prime Minister thanked Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and Honorary Chair of the party, the leadership and members of the faction and the Parliament, heads and employees of ministries, Government Administration staff and civil servants “for the great support provided” during his work in the position.

I would like to thank my wife, children, and parents for their support. I hope that now I will have more opportunities to spend more time with my family. I wish peace, prosperity and unity to our homeland. May God be our protector”, he concluded.

Garibashvili became the Prime Minister for the second term in 2021, having held the position of the head of the Government between 2013-2015.

---

