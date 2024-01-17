Los Angeles hosts exhibition called "Dinner with the Sultan: the Subtle Art of Feasting"

17 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) presents the exhibition "Dinner with the Sultan: The Subtle Art of Feasting," Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

Among the exhibits are a cookbook published in Tehran in the XIII century, ornate brass trays, jade dishes and spoons decorated with precious stones, as well as an entire reception room of the XVIII century, rescued from a mansion in Damascus. This is the first exhibition dedicated to Islamic art in the context of culinary traditions. The exhibition is curated by Linda Komaroff, curator and head of the LACMA Middle East Art Department.

"For many, if not most of us, the first acquaintance with another culture is not connected with its art, literature or history, but with its cuisine. Through the prism of our modern passion for gastronomy, the history of Islamic culinary culture offers us a powerful channel for a better understanding and appreciation of fine art," Komaroff said.

The exposition includes nine thematic sections, each of which explores some aspect or influence of Islamic culinary culture in time and space.

The exhibition features three special installations, including the Damascus Room (1776-67/1180 AH). This ornate reception room in a late Ottoman house with a courtyard has beautifully painted carved wooden walls. The luxurious materials demonstrate the wealth and social status of the family. The houses of wealthy people in Ottoman-era Damascus had a simple exterior, but inside these houses were elaborately decorated reception rooms.

Another special exhibit is the "soufra" (cloth covering the surface behind which one eats). It is usually placed on the ground in many parts of the traditional Islamic world. Guests will be invited to sit on fancy pillows for a "virtual feast" and smell aromatic boxes with cardamom, rose water, orange flowers, etc.

The works of art displayed nearby show a wide variety of dishes, utensils and cutlery, such as napkins and hand washing vessels, which are associated with a wonderful feast.

One of the most creative and fascinating installations is a piece commissioned by LACMA to establish a connection between traditional and modern dining practices. Artist Sadiq Kwaish Alfraji presented a multimedia installation consisting of drawings, photographs and an animated film. This six-minute film recreates childhood memories, sensations and comfort. Alfraji visualizes and retains tangible memories of bread made by hand by his mother, right down to its taste, smell and touch. It reflects a universal family experience, such as how eating together brings people together, although the emotional impact is often bittersweet. Visitors to the exhibition can scan the QR code to find out the recipe for traditional Iraqi bread made by the artist's mother.

According to Michael Govan, CEO of LACMA and director of the Wallis Annenberg Museum, "Dinner with the Sultan" is a major exhibition of Islamic art that opens up new horizons in focusing on a practice common to all cultures – feasting. This exhibition also marks the first time that the Damascus Hall will be accessible to an American audience.

The exhibition "Dinner with the Sultan: the Subtle Art of Feasting", which brings together about 250 items from 30 public and private collections in the USA, Europe and the Middle East dating from the VII - early XX centuries, presented in the context of culinary and dining traditions, is open to the public until August 4, 2024 at Resnick Pavilion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz