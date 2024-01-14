Disease X which can cause 20 times more deaths than Covid-19 to be discussed in Davos

14 January 2024 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

Disease X will be one of the topics of the World Economic Forum, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024, Azernews reports.

Organization's official website informs about this.

The announcement about the meeting also says:

"What new efforts are needed to prepare health systems for the multiple challenges ahead, with new warnings from the World Health Organization that unknown disease X could cause 20 times more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic?".

The discussion will take place on January 17. The participants of this meeting will be the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Minister of Health of Brazil Nicia Trindade Lima, the officials of the company AstraZeneca, which develops a vaccine against coronavirus, and other health experts.

