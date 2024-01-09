Plastic levels in products decrease compared to past studies

9 January 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Plastics and chemicals that cause cancer and infertility have been found in Coca-Cola, Gerber cereal, Whopper from Burger King, and several other products, Azernews reports, citing foreign media news.

Consumer Reports, a US non-profit consumer organisation, tested 85 samples of popular products and found bisphenols or phthalates in almost every one of them through the packaging. The good news: plastic levels in products are on the decline compared to past studies. The bad news: it's still there.

There is a report that says some chemicals called "plasticizers" or phthalates are found in many popular foods like Cheerios, Coca-Cola, and Gerber cereals. These chemicals can cause serious health problems like cancer, infertility, and birth defects.

The report wants the government to stop using these chemicals in food. Some of the foods with the highest levels of these chemicals are Yoplait's Original Low Fat French Vanilla, Ben & Jerry's vanilla ice cream, Wendy's crispy chicken nuggets, Burger King's Whopper, General Mills' original Cheerios, Perdue ground chicken breast, and Del Monte sliced peaches.

Even though the levels of these chemicals are not higher than what is considered safe, scientists say any amount of them in food can be dangerous. The chemicals can get into food from packaging, processing equipment, and even water and soil. Some foods have less of these chemicals than others, like Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza and Beech-Nut Fruities Pouch Pear, Banana & Raspberries. Polar Springs seltzer was found to have no chemicals at all. This shows that there are ways to make food with less of these chemicals.

---

