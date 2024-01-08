Klopp spoke about Liverpool's victory in the match against Arsenal

8 January 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp commented on the results of the FA Cup 3rd round match against Arsenal (2-0), Azernews reports.

"I'm proud. This is a very difficult opponent, perhaps the most difficult one we could get. We had a lot to take into account before the match, but Arsenal still lined up a little differently, and this is a smart move. We made some changes at half-time and were involved in the game in the second half.

We scored goals and released young guys. We fought for 95 minutes. And now we are waiting for a winter break. I am happy and proud that we were able to win. Arsenal could have won too – no doubt about it. But we brought it to an end, and it speaks to the character of the guys.

We could have scored the second goal a little earlier, we had one or two counterattacks when we could have passed early. We were desperate to avoid a draw. Now I won't have to make any decisions on this, and that's good," the BBC Sport specialist quotes.

Liverpool will play their next match on January 10 at home against Fulham in the Cup semi-final.

