Turkish aircraft maker’s new line of training jets to make maiden flight in June

7 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is preparing to fly its new line of aircraft, dubbed HURKUS-2, in June, which featured new optimizations and upgrades, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The company, based in the Turkish capital of Ankara, developed the HURKUS line, a new generation of advanced training and light attack aircraft designed for all levels of pilot training, as well as close air support missions.

The HURKUS line initially began as a training aircraft and later was expanded to include variants of light attack and armed reconnaissance variants.

The company has been conducting the HURKUS-2 project for some time, thanks to improved capabilities developed during the HURKUS program.

TAI is set to deliver 55 units of the advanced HURKUS-2 aircraft, into the inventory of the Turkish Air Force’s 122nd Fighter Training Squadron.

The HURKUS-2 aircraft is to conduct its first flight in June.

The aircraft, expected to provide advantages with its low use cost, is categorized as the advanced variant by the 3rd Main Jet Base in the central city of Konya.

The company also developed the HURKUS Air and Ground Integration variant for the use of fire support units and advanced air controller training activities of the Turkish Air Force.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz