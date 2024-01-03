French journalist calls demolition of Natavan monument in France disgrace [PHOTOS]

3 January 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

The demolition of the monument to Natavan, whom Alexandre Dumas admired, is a shame, Azernews reports.

The famous French journalist, editor-in-chief of the French online newspaper La Gazette du Caucase Jean-Michel Brun wrote about this on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The French journalist noted that after this decision, “Voltaire and Zola are turning over in their graves.”

Let us recall that on December 22, information was disseminated that the municipality of Evian-les-Bains had made a decision hostile to Azerbaijani culture to demolish the Natavan monument. Also on that day, it became known that a decision had been made to remove all signs in the city mentioning “Azerbaijan Park.”

