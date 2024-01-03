Movement of ships in Dardanelles Strait suspended

3 January 2024 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Dardanelles Strait is closed to transit ships in both directions due to thick fog, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Media Outlets.

It was reported that in the morning, the fog that increased its influence on the shores of the Bosphorus caused a decrease in visibility in the sea.

Captains of ships entering from the north and south were warned, and it was announced that the strait was closed to two-way transit ship passages. Once the fog clears, the ships will resume their traffic. Local ferry services continue.

