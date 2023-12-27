South Korea has imposed sanctions against eight more North Korean citizens

27 December 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Republic of Korea has imposed restrictions on eight more DPRK citizens, including the head of the intelligence agency of the People's Republic, for trading goods prohibited by international sanctions, including weapons, as well as for illegal activities in the cyber sphere as a response to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Foreign Ministry.

"Our government, responding to the launch of a long-range ballistic missile on December 18, which seriously threatened security and peace on the Korean peninsula and on the planet, imposed independent sanctions against eight North Koreans associated with the trade in sanctioned goods, including weapons, as well as illegal activities in the cybersphere," Seoul said.

Among them is Lee Chang Ho, listed as the head of the intelligence directorate of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army. Seoul believes that the Secret Service is behind hacker groups such as Kimsuky, Lazarus, and Andariel, who are suspected of obtaining technology and foreign currency through illegal activities.

"Our government indicated that provocations would have consequences. We will continue to cooperate with the international community, including the United States, and Japan, so that North Korea understands this, stops provocations, and moves towards denuclearization," the ministry said. This is the 14th package of sanctions against the DPRK under President Yun Seok-yeol, whose inauguration took place in May 2022. Restrictions now apply to 83 individuals and 53 legal entities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz