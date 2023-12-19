Georgian external trade up 14.7% in January-November with Turkiye, Russia, US top trading partners

19 December 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye with $2.71 billion, Russia with $2.19 billion and the United States with $1.84 billion were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover between January and November, the National Statistics office said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The country’s top trading partners by exports were Azerbaijan ($787.8mln), Armenia ($710.7mln) and Kazakhstan ($649.2mln), while imports were topped by Turkiye ($2.32bln), the US ($1.76bln) and Russia ($1.58bln).

The top export items were the following:

Motor vehicles - $1.94 billion (34.9 percent of total exports)

Copper ores and concentrates - $472.2 million (8.5 percent)

Wine of fresh grapes - $240.3 million (4.3 percent)

The three top import commodities included:

Motor vehicles - $2.88 billion (20.5 percent of the total imports) Petroleum and petroleum oils - $1.05 billion (7.5 percent) Medical drugs - $489.6 million (3.5 percent)

Overall, the Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $19.62 billion in January-November, posting a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase.

The value of exports rose by 11.1 percent and equalled $5.58 billion, while imports also grew by 16.3 percent, amounting to $14.04 billion in the reporting period.

---

