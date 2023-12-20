First wind turbines in Uzbekistan begin operating

20 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Testing of turbines has started at the Masdar power plant under construction in the Navoi region, Azernews reports.

Uzbekistan is preparing to launch the first wind power generation facilities, the press secretary of the Ministry of Energy Khasan Toshkhodjayev reported.

On December 18, an official published a video from a power plant under construction in the Navoi region. It shows six spinning turbines and power lines in the distance.