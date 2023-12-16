Russia, China discuss Power of Siberia 2 project

16 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The delegations of Russia and China discussed implementation of the Power of Siberia 2 project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation between Russia and China, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We have discussed this project today, discussed the current status, the development status, the feasibility study already completed, and performance of front end engineering design work," the deputy prime minister noted.

Discussions of the commercial contract continue, Novak added.

