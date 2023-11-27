Venezuela calling for referendum to decide fate of Essequibo: Ambassador [PHOTO]

27 November 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

Today, the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Baku held a press conference about the referendum to be held on the Essequibo territory of Venezuela. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran talked about the acquisition of Esequibo from Venezuela, which has been a territorial dispute since the colonial period of Venezuela. Note that the purpose of the event is to inform the Azerbaijani public about the processes taking place in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through media representatives.

According to the Ambassador, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is calling for a referendum to decide the fate of the Essequibo territory given to Guyana by Britain.

"The government of Guyana, which is currently opposed to the referendum, has sent a letter to the court of justice regarding the cancellation of the referendum. Negotiations regarding the referendum are currently underway in the Supreme Court. Venezuela demands the acceptance of the Geneva Agreement and the return of the territory of Essequibo to Venezuela," the ambassador said.

The Essequibo area is rich in natural resources such as gold, oil, and gas. However, according to the Venezuelan diplomat, due to the influence of foreign countries, such as the United States of America, Guyana does not want to return that territory to Venezuela.

"As in the past, the policy of colonization against Venezuela continues. Our dispute is not with Guyana, but with the states, including the USA that influence them by establishing military outposts in territories," the ambassador added.

In conclusion, the diplomat said that Venezuela is trying to solve the problem of the Essequibo territory more diplomatically.

