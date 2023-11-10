Belarus approves agreement with Russia on unifying fees and tariffs for air navigation & airports

10 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus has completed internal governmental procedures for the entry into force of an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the collection of air navigation and airport fees and tariffs, according to a resolution of the Belarusian government, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"To approve the agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the collection of air navigation and airport fees and tariffs, signed in Moscow on June 28, 2023," according to the resolution published on Thursday on the National Legal Internet Portal.

The country's Foreign Affairs Ministry has been instructed to send a notification that Belarus has completed the internal governmental procedures necessary for entering into the agreement.

It was previously reported that the agreement envisages unification of aviation fees and the collection of fees for airport and air navigation services from aircraft of Belarus and Russia as member countries of the Union State in amounts that do not exceed the fees charged in their respective countries.

