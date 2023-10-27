Uzbekistan proposes to create conditions for integrated functioning of energy system of the CIS countries

27 October 2023 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

On October 26, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov made a speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In his speech, he proposed to create conditions for the unified operation of the energy systems of the CIS countries. He added that for such work, it is necessary to take into account the energy production and consumption capabilities of each of the Commonwealth countries.

Abdulla Aripov also called the concept of development of industrial cooperation in the CIS adopted in June at the initiative of Uzbekistan and the set of measures for its development until 2030 a “big step”.