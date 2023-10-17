Uzbekistan, Poland to expand relations in field of labor migration

17 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Poland took place in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

According to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the event, opinions were exchanged on the priority directions of Uzbekistan-Poland cooperation and current issues of the international agenda.

Issues of further development of political dialogue, in particular, by expanding cooperation between foreign policy agencies and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, were discussed.