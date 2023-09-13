China Southern launches flights between Samarkand & Urumqi

13 September 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

China Southern Airlines will launch flights between Samarkand and Urumqi, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Flights on the route Urumqi - Samarkand - Urumqi are planned to be performed once a week - on Mondays, on medium-haul Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The launch of the first flight is scheduled for October 16.

Flight schedule (local time):

departure from Urumqi - 23:20, arrival in Samarkand - 23:40;

departure from Samarkand - 1:30, arrival in Urumqi - 7:35 (return flight - the next day)

On August 9, representatives of China Southern Airlines met with the leadership of the Ministry of Transport to discuss the expansion of air traffic between the countries. In particular, the Chinese air carrier intended to launch a flight from Samarkand to Urumqi, as well as increase the frequency of flights on the Beijing-Tashkent route to four per week.

