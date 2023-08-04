Almost 70 percent Armenians distrust PM Pashinyan

4 August 2023 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian population have lost their trust in Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia. Aram Navasardyan, director of the Armenian office of GALLUP International association, said this at today's press conference, Azernews reports.

According to him, 65% of citizens followed Prime Minister's press conference on 25 July. Answering the question of whether the answers of the Prime Minister can be trusted, 16.1% of respondents answered positively, and 14.5% - "rather trust". 13.1% of respondents said that they "rather do not trust", and 54.4% of respondents said that they "do not trust at all". 1.8 percent found it difficult to answer.

"We see that more than 67% do not trust Pashinyan's answers, and this is quite a big figure," the prime minister said.

Answering the question of whether there are political prisoners in Armenia, 47.2% of citizens answered that there are, 31.1% do not think so, and another 22.7% found it difficult to answer.

Armen Ashotyan, Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Artak Galstyan, head of the Public Voice party, and Mamikon Aslanyan, the elected mayor of Vanadzor, were named political prisoners most often. Navasardyan noted that these data practically coincide with the data of the poll in June.

According to the poll participants, security issues are the most serious problem in the country. In particular, 32.4% named the danger of war, 30.4% - security issues in general, and 27.8% - the issue of clarification of borders. Other problems include the economic situation, unemployment, rising prices, return of prisoners, change of power, etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz