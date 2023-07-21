Monsoon rain to resume over weekend; up to 100 mm of downpours forecast nationwide

21 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Monsoon rains of up to 100 millimeters are expected to drench South Korea over the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap news.

A stationary front and low atmospheric pressure moving from northeastern China to North Korea are forecast to create humid heat in the South, bringing heavy rains across the country from Saturday through Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The greater Seoul area will receive 50 to 100 mm of rain over the weekend, while the northern Gyeonggi Province may see over 150 mm of rainfall.

Precipitation is expected to range between 30 and 80 mm for inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and the central and southern regions. The southern island of Jeju will also see 30 to 80 mm of rain, with downpours of up to 150 mm predicted to pummel the island's southern and mountainous areas over the weekend.

From late Saturday through midday Sunday, cloudbursts as strong as 60 mm per hour are expected to soak the Seoul metropolitan area.

The upcoming downpours are likely to continue until Monday, mostly around the southern regions, although the forecast is subject to change.

According to the weather agency, an average of 591.1 mm rainfall had been recorded nationwide from June 25 to Thursday, the fourth-heaviest monsoon season precipitation on record.