Search continues for shipwrecked migrants off Greece

18 June 2023 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

The search continued on Saturday for hundreds of migrants and refugees feared missing after their overcrowded boat capsized off Greece on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

A naval frigate, three coast guard ships and a coast guard helicopter were searching for the missing in international waters, 47 nautical miles south-west of the Greek coastal town of Pylos in the Peloponnese.

So far 78 people have been confirmed dead following the incident, which reportedly occurred after the trawler reportedly carrying up to 750 people including about 100 children overturned when a Greek coastguard vessel started tugging it to safety.

104 people were subsequently rescued.

The boat was travelling from Tobruk in Libya to Italy and it somehow ended up off Pylos in Greece.

