Biden’s meeting with Congress on default put off until next week

12 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders on the debt limit that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed to next week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday citing a source in the White House, Azernews reports citing TASS.

The meeting was to be attended by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), Lower House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (R-New York), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). They were supposed to discuss issues related to raising the national debt ceiling of the country.

According to a source of the Huffington Post online publication, the postponement was a positive development of events due to the fact that specialists from the offices of the leaders of Congress and the White House are conducting fruitful consultations to prevent a default in the country. The sources in the US administration did not name the reasons for the delay. They also did not specify which of the parties made such a proposal.

The US administration previously called on Congress to raise the ceiling that is now set at $31.4 trillion. Republicans, who are in control of the House of Representatives, are traditionally skeptical about allowing greater debt and are pushing for reducing government spending.

---

