Türkiye's first jet-powered HURJET successfully performs test flight

26 April 2023 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI), specialized in high-tech products in the aerospace industry, has conducted a test flight of the first domestically produced jet-powered HURJET aircraf.

The test flight was successfully completed.

The HURJET attack aircraft will be used by the Turkish Air Force.

HURJET is a single-engine, tandem seat, supersonic advanced trainer and light combat aircraft.

The Turkish Air Force intends to use the design to replace the Northrop T-38 Talon in the trainer role and also to supplement the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon for close air support. The aircraft is also planned to replace the Northrop F-5 used by the Turkish Stars aerobatic team.

