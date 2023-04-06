ASELSAN among most important main contractors of Turkish defense industry

6 April 2023 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

ASELSAN, one of the leading companies in the Turkish defense industry, will carry out an intense delivery traffic in 2023 in line with the contracts it has signed with the Presidency of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

Turkiye’s strategic defense and security needs are met through the SSB, a specialist procurement agency. Various responsibilities are given to the main and subcontractors in the sector in order to meet the needs of the security units with maximum locality

While playing an important role in these efforts, ASELSAN produces solutions not only in the field of defense technologies but also in civilian fields with its knowledge and experience from the past. ASELSAN is among the most important main contractors of the Turkish defense industry due to its capabilities.

The company provides security solutions in areas such as communication and information technologies, defense system technologies, microelectronics, guidance and electro-optics, radar and electronic warfare systems, transportation, security, energy, automation, and health systems.

ASELSAN, which has been one of the most reliable manufacturers of the defense industry for many years with the technologies it has developed, has signed many contracts with SSB for many years.

There are various contracts amounting to TRY26.5bn ($1.4bn), which were signed between ASELSAN and SSB in 2022 and before, with a delivery date of 2023. Air and missile defense systems constitute the largest item of the total deliveries to be made this year, with TRY3.7bn ($190m).

Taking part in the delivery of Hisar-A+ and HİSAR-O+ systems within the scope of Hisar projects, ASELSAN contributes to the national long-range air defense solution, the Siper (Trench) Project.

Among ASELSAN's solutions in the field of air and missile defense systems there are a number of weapon systems such as 35-millimeter air defense cannon systems, fire management devices and modernized towed cannon systems, Near Range Air Defense System Gökdeniz, Göker 35-millimeter Multi-Purpose Weapon System, Korhan New Generation Light Armored There are a number of products such as the Weapon System.

This is followed by land and weapon systems with TRY2.2bn ($110m), land defense systems with TRY1.1 ($57m), and "air defense systems" with TRY895m ($46m).

Due to the high sales figures predicted in 2023, the ratio of the amounts within an accounting period between ASELSAN and SSB to the revenue generated in sales transactions according to the last annual financial statements disclosed to the public is expected to reach more than 10 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz