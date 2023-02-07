Biden express condolences to Erdogan in connection with earthquake in Türkiye

7 February 2023 23:01 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden has made a phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his condolences in connection with the numerous casualties as a result of the devastating earthquake in the south of the country, the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye said.

The head of the White House wished a speedy recovery to those affected by the natural disaster.

