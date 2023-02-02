Russian Azimuth Airlines to launch another flight to Samarkand

2 February 2023 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Azimuth Airlines announced the launch of new flights from Russia’s Ufa to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Azimuth is a Russian joint-stock company airline based in Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar.

According to the air carrier, flights on the Ufa – Samarkand – Ufa route will be operated from February 17, 2023, once a week, on Fridays.

The price for a one-way ticket on this route starts from 55 euros; fees are also charged.

Earlier in January, Azimuth Airlines launched direct flights from Mineralnye Vody of Russia’s Stavropol Krai to Samarkand. The first flight on this route was launched on January 23, 2023, at 04:26 (GMT+5). The flights on Mineralnye Vody – Samarkand – Mineralnye Vody route are operated on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft once a week — on Mondays.

