Moldova interested in joint gas purchase platform with EU

Moldova is interested in the joint gas purchase platform, proposed by the European Commission earlier, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said during the meeting with European People's Party MEP Manfred Weber, Azernews reports citing TASS.

She noted that access to this platform will allow Moldova to ramp up the process of reinforcement of the country’s energy security.

Nowadays, Moldova experiences an energy crisis due to a price hike for natural gas and electricity, which provoked price increases and protests across the country. Currently, Moldova covers the gas deficit from its reserves established last year, as well as by purchasing fuel from other suppliers.

In October 2022, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita paid a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies. In addition, earlier, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said that Moldova is considering the possibility of signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan. He noted that Moldova consumes about 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and would like to sign a contract to receive gas in the range of 1 to 3 billion cubic meters per year.

