Turkiye's car maker Togg eying to enter European market in late 2024

15 December 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Speaking at the Turkiye-German Economic Forum, Togg CEO Gurcan Karakas said that the company is considering entering the European market at the end of 2024, adding that a Togg vehicle, seen in Berlin two weeks ago and went viral on social media, was brought to Germany for testing.

Togg CEO Gurcan Karakas was making a presentation at the Turkish-German Economic Forum held after the 15th General Assembly of the Turkiye-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Berlin.

Karakas added that in line with their plans, they will promote the market area at the end of March next year.

"We are planning to enter the European market at the end of 2024. We have not yet made a clear prioritization on the basis of countries with our board of directors. When we look around, most of the new-generation vehicle manufacturers start with the Scandinavian countries in the north first because they are more open to new brands, more open for electric vehicles, and their infrastructures are more common. From there, they come to Germany and France, which we call Central Europe. We will probably proceed in this way," he stressed.

Gurcan Karakas noted that the Togg vehicle, which was seen in Berlin two weeks ago and went viral on social media, was brought to Germany for testing, adding that they sent vehicles for tests.

"The vehicles go through a long preparation process while going to the tests, not just documentation and calibration. Feedback can come from the tests. As some say, we don't make and put them aside. That's why we don't really have it. That vehicle came to Germany for the tests we did with a German company. We got caught on Twitter," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz