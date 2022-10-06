Iranian currency rates for October 6

6 October 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,436 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 6 Iranian rial on October 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,335 47,340 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,674 42,294 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,821 3,807 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,962 3,921 1 Danish krone DKK 5,571 5,539 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,629 135,582 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,813 18,301 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,017 29,066 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,072 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,734 30,766 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,942 23,977 1 South African rand ZAR 2,355 2,349 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,262 2,265 1 Russian ruble RUB 692 722 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,142 27,306 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,419 29,336 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,541 41,401 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,136 32,168 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,419 8,372 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,902 5,899 100 Thai baths THB 111,973 110,897 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,069 9,037 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,573 29,244 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 41,436 41,191 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,935 8,830 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,002 14,896 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,760 2,750 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,435 71,310 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,234 4,265 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,013 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,376 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,910 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,567 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

