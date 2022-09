21 September 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The partly mobilization will cover first of all those who served in the Armed Forces of Russia, have combat experience and a military registration specialty, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports via TASS.

According to Shoigu, the country has a huge mobilization resource for the above-mentioned persons.

