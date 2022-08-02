BTS to release song for 2022 FIFA World Cup

2 August 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Bangtan sonyeondan (BTS) is going to release a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

K-pop band has regularly been an ambassador for Hyundai, which is sponsoring the FIFA World Cup festivities.

As part of the campaign "Goal Of The Century", BTS will release a song for the 2022 World Cup within the second half of 2022, Azernews reports, citing iheart.com .

The global campaign aims to unite the world for sustainability, inspired by the pure value of team spirit and togetherness created by the universal love of football

The campaign "Goal Of The Century" includes football icon Steve Gerrard, Korean national soccer team captain Park Jisung, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, and sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July.

The first match played at the tournament will be held between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

The final is due to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18 December 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. The reigning World Cup champions are France.

